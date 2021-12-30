Social Security recipients will see the highest cost-of-living increase in 40 years. The 5.9% increase is higher than it has been seen in several years. The cost-of-living adjustments are made in line with the Department of Labor's Consumer Price Index. This is the largest rise since 1982, when recipients received a 7.4% cost-of-living adjustment.
In announcing the raise in October, the SSA announced the average retiree will see a monthly increase in their payment of $92, bringing the average check amount to $1,657. The typical couple would see their benefits jump $154 to $2,754.
Go to SSA to see the newly released calendar which shows when 70 million beneficiaries can expect to receive their payments starting in January.
For those with a birth date between the 1st and 10th of the month, they can expect their payments on the second Wednesday of the month.
Beneficiaries with birthdays on the 11th through 20th will receive payments on the third Wednesday of the month, and those with birth dates on the 21st through the 31st will get their checks or deposits on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
Beware the social security payment amount increase will be welcomed but will not cover the rising costs recipients face from inflation.
A rising cost seniors directly face in the new year is that Medicare's Part B monthly premium. The rise of 14.5% by a dollar amount of $21.60. According to the AARP, that's the "largest dollar increase in the health insurance program'
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has emphasized that the Social Security COLA will cover that cost, the increased Medicare premium eats a serious chunk out of the $92 boost in social security for the average recipient.
Partially reprinted from AARP
