The Atchison Police Department's presence Tuesday morning at Atchison Middle School was due to ensure the safety of students and staff in wake of a threat of potential school violence at a school facility received via snap chat app send it.
AMS Principal Chad Bilderback notified the stakeholders of the situation via SchoolMessenger, a subscription social media notification service.
Bilderback communicated the administrators became aware of the anonymous message Monday evening, Jan. 31. Police were immediately made aware.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the origin of the threat remained undetermined as of late morning, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the source.
Wilson confirmed police were present at AMS when students arrived to start their school day and remained on site until after the start of classes.
“We were informed about a comment that was made on social media that did not mention a specific city or school,” Wilson said. “Because the comment, which was made through an app, was seen by a student at the Middle School, police made a heavy presence in the area of the Middle School on Tuesday morning.
“Again, the comment on social media was not directed at any particular school or city,” Wilson reiterated.
