Even though the temperatures have warmed this week don’t be fooled, winter is really here and Snow Creek, in Weston, Missouri is ready for all the avidskiers. At Snow Creek they have over60 snowmaking machines with the capacity to pump 3000 gallons of water per minute covering 100%of their terrain in as little as 72 hours. As long as the temperatures stay belowfreezing,they can make their own snow.
Snowmaking is the production of snow by forcing water and pressurized air through a “snow gun” or “snow cannon” on ski slopes. It is made by relatively large permanent machinery at many ski resorts. The product may be called artificial snow or man-made snow.A snow cannon works by nebulizing water and allowing it to freeze into snow. The device is often used by ski hills and ski resorts to supplement naturally occurring snow and extend the ski season.
Airless or water only snow guns will use high water pressure through small nozzles stationed high above the ground to give the water particlesenough “hang time” to freeze into snow. The high pressure also helps atomize the water into small droplets and becauseof the rapid drop in pressure as the water leaves the nozzles there is a cooling affects to assist with the snow flake formation.
It is very difficult to evenly coat the entire surface of the ski runs with the snow guns only. Snow falls from the snow making machines under its plume into piles of fresh snow. Snowmakers then allow time for the snow pile to “cure” when each of the snowflakes harden and dry, freezing more solidly.
The snow grooming process starts with using large grooming tractors to push the piles around the slope, smoothing the snow surfaces into an even coating over the entirewidth of the ski slope.
Snow Creek has a variety of activities that will allow you to take advantage of their well-groomed slopes.Ski lessons are available for adults and children, plus they also have private lessons.
Tickets are available for the winter lift, night lift and tubing.
The resort also has dining, retail shops and lodging.
Snow Creek has a new EpicMix which will provide you with:
Interactive trail maps
Real-time weather, snow totals and mountain cameras
Your on-mountain GPS location and stat tracking
Resort updates and safety information
EpicMix Time displays forecasts of lift line wait times allowing you to spend more time skiing.
Snow Creek is located at 1 Snow Creek Drive, Weston, Mo. 64098.To call for more information: 816-640-2200 or go online at: skisnowcreek.com.
