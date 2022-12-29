Snow Creek chairlift
Photo supplied

Even though the temperatures have warmed this week don’t be fooled, winter is really here and Snow Creek, in Weston, Missouri is ready for all the avid skiers. At Snow Creek they have over 60 snowmaking machines with the capacity to pump 3000 gallons of water per minute covering 100% of their terrain in as little as 72 hours. As long as the temperatures stay below freezing, they can make their own snow. 

Snowmaking is the production of snow by forcing water and pressurized air through a “snow gun” or “snow cannon” on ski slopes. It is made by relatively large permanent machinery at many ski resorts. The product may be called artificial snow or man-made snow. A snow cannon works by nebulizing water and allowing it to freeze into snow. The device is often used by ski hills and ski resorts to supplement naturally occurring snow and extend the ski season. 

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.