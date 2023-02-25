Snack time BY MARY MEYERS Feb 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cows chow down on some hay in a field in rural Atchison County, Kansas. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A group of cows recently nibble on some hay in a field in rural Atchison County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section +2 7 in 10 Gen-Z, millennial singles blame themselves for failed relationships +41 40 films that provoked national controversy +3 A third of adults looking for more adventurous vacations: poll Latest News IA Omaha/Valley NE Zone Forecast MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones, AI, metaverse AP-Scorecard KS Springfield MO Zone Forecast MO Springfield MO Zone Forecast MLS Glance AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:05 a.m. EST MO Current Conditions Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLate night explosion and fire destroys home in AtchisonACCHS sends the most to state in almost 20 yearsDowning Jr., Clifford A. 1996-2023Meranda, Patrick 1964-2023SHERIFF REPORTPOLICE REPORTATCHISON POLICESchneider, Deborah 1959-2023Lancaster woman taking the bulls by the horns in IdahoEstes, Angela C. 1982-2023 Images Videos CommentedMeranda, Patrick 1964-2023 (1)
Commented