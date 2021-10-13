Phase one of the skateboard park has now been dedicated. The park was the dream of Joshua Kinsman who was an avid skateboarder and left behind a letter asking for a skateboard park. His parents Pamela Cline and Jeremy Watkins have worked tirelessly to make that dream come true.
Saturday was the dedication of the first phase of the park. A large crowd was on hand to see a number of skateboards, grownups, boys, and girls alike, using the facility. For those who didn't skateboard there was plenty of food, children's activities, and music.
The dedication was very meaningful as Pamela, Joshua's mother, addressed the crowd and made a strong point that the park was "everybody's park" and to come and use the facility or just sit on a bench and rest.
The second phase is now in the planning and already donations are being received. A drawing of the second and third phases was shown at the main booth. Phase two may also include an area for smaller children.
The park is located on the 10th. and Riley Street, Atchison.
(0) comments
