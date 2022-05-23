The sixth annual Salvation Army Duck Race to benefit operations and services in Atchison officially became history Saturday, May 21.
Coordinator Kim Bottorff posted on the The Salvation Army of Atchison County, KS Facebook page that the Rubber Duck Race on the Missouri Rivers was a successful one.
The post also included the results. The winners are: Melissa Wolfe, David Deware, Kim Andert, Jane Schuele, Linda Mefford, Christina Stoneking, Talena Bromley, Andrea Reyes and Sue Ann Bell.
Debbie Thompson and Rosemary Wilderson reign as The Pokey Ducks.
Kids Duck Drop winners were; Aubree, David, Mateo, Levi, Isla, CJ, Avery, Piper, Michael and Cooper.
Holders of the winning raffle tickets were Josh Streitenberger, Kim Blasi, Les Moore, Mary Jane Sowers and Sheila Antes.
The event kicked off during mid-morning and carried on until 2 p.m. along at the foot of Atchison Street and Riverfront vicinity. All sorts of activities were ongoing to engage event-goers of all ages.
The Knuckle Draggers hosted a vehicle show, other activities included live music, barbecued meals, corn hole, face painting and temporary tattoos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.