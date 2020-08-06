The Atchison County Fair week is underway along with 4-H works on display, but in a break from its tradition as in years past.
Due to the pandemic, and to lower the threatening spread of COVID-19 public fair events on the fairgrounds in Effingham have been cancelled. However, some judged exhibits are on display from now until Wednesday Aug. 12 in businesses and other locations throughout the county. Some projects presentations will be via virtual presentations.
Judging kicked off for the 4-H youngsters on Monday, Aug. 3 in Effingham. Throughout the judging of foods, clothing, electric, rockets, photography, arts and crafts, woodworking, horticulture, crops, gardening, posters, self-determined and other miscellaneous exhibits, social distancing and the wearing of face masks were the norm.
Extension Agent Diane Nielson said exhibitors were scheduled by 4-H Clubs in clusters of six families at one time. In accordance with good health guidelines the foods judging took place with a plexi-glass shield between the judge and 4-Hers. After judging the 4-Hers took their displays with them for placement in area businesses.
To keep up with the fair and all judgings, virtual activities like the Mary Boldridge German Chocolate Cake auction, livestock premium auction and 4-Hers' videos log on to www.atchison.k-state.edu and scroll down the menu to fair and click.
Two Lancaster Lightning Club members, both classified as 10-year-olds by 4-H classifications, Ryker Diebolt, 10, and Grant Swendson, 11, were present for judging in the afternoon. Both boys are in their fourth year of 4-H membership.
Diebolt’s projects are Wildlife; Photography; Foods; Woodworking and Recreation – family board games. During this fair week, the public can view Diebolt’s project display at Atchison Chamber of Commerce, 200 South 10th St. in Atchison. Diebolt’s exhibits are on display with those by Bailey Langley, Avery and Masie Gilliland, Cale Lanter, Colton Mackenzie and Mason Scholz and the Cloverbuds – a younger, budding group of 4-H minded youngsters.
Swendson’s projects included Foods, Clothing, Arts and Crafts, and Swine. His display and that of his older brother Carter can be seen in a window at the Atchison Globe window located at 308 Commercial Street.
Bryn and Callister Wagner displays are planned to be there too.
Other participating businesses in Atchison are: Amelia Earhart Museum – Joseph and Rachel Riches; Artist Box – Bailey, Peyton, and Zane Steltenpohl; Atchison Library – Connor, Noah and Mason Weaver and Audrey Handke; Bank of Atchison—Keldon Armstrong; Ashton and August Neill, Carter and Morgan Molt; Aubrey and Grace Roloff; The Hardware Store – Ashtyn and Brylyn Jolly and Anna and Zach Falk; Trinity Episcopal Church (by appointment only) – Anna Gorrell, Logan and Wyatt Kramer, Bethany and Henry Urban; Quick Stop – Isabelle Beagle, and Hallie and Tenley Noll; United Country – Lillyann Mackan, Serenity Gagnon, Austin and Emma Lanter, and Margaret Colwell; YMCA – Avery, Ben and Olivia Handke; Eye Care Center – Elijah, Gabriel and Vincent Webb; Exchange Bank – Blake Fowler, Chase Lewman, Kolt Merchen, Garrett and Tate Stirton, Addison Schletzbaum and Emily Wood; Morill & Janes Bank – Caden and Maci Behrnes;
Participating businesses in Effingham are: Effingham Convenience Store – Corbin Ellerman; Effingham Library – Danielle and Blake Chew, James Gaddis, Aubrey and Barrett Weidmaier; Exchange Bank – Austin and Madison Acheson, Cody Fassnacht, Anthony Larson, Paul Reichart and Ava Weishaar; Jackson Farmers – James and Payton Hoffman and Lexie Ellerman.
In Lanscaster: Jackson Farmers – Colt Harris and Reminghton Peuker; and Scholz Insurance – Shelby Scholz, Marcus Hetherington, Kori and Alan Wagner.
Midwest Fertilizer in Nortonville – Caleb and Carson McAfee; and Muscotah Mercantile Café are featuring the displays of Clara and Jodi Banks.
