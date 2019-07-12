An Atchison man recently apprehended in St. Joseph wanted in connection with June shooting near the LFM Park waived extradition proceedings arrived Wednesday in Atchison.
Kevin V. Maxey is held in Atchison County Jail on a $150,000 bond amount. Maxey faces attempted second degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal discharge of a firearm upon or from any public roadway.
An Atchison-based attorney John Kurth was appointed to serve as defense counsel for Maxey. Maxey’s first appearance with counsel was Friday, July 12 in Atchison County District Court. Kurth requested the matter be set over until the 9 a.m. criminal docket Friday, July 19.
Maxey was identified as the suspect wanted for shooting a 42-year-old man twice on June 9 in north Atchison during an early morning argument that ensued between two persons amid a group of about 20 people. The victim, a 42-year-old Atchison man was struck twice, according to a published Globe news account.
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team, the Buchanan County, Missouri Drug Strike Force, the St. Joseph, Missouri Street Crimes Unit and Atchison Police Department detective caught up to Maxey July 3 after information developed that might be an apartment complex in St. Joseph, Missouri, the St. Joseph News-Press reported.
