SHERIFF'S REPORT

Atchison County Sheriff's Office

Jan 18, 2023

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Marissa D. Dexter, 26, Holton, was the driver of a 2004 GMC Envoy that was involved in a multiple rollover accident during the morning hours along Bourbon Road.

Allison N. Lowe, 22, Effingham, was the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer in the afternoon along Edwards Road.
