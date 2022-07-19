FRIDAY, JULY 15
Kristy Oberg, Effingham, reported about seven gallons of fuel was siphoned from her 2003 Chevrolet pickup while it was parked in front of her residence along Howard Street in Effingham. The case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, JULY 16
Jason C. Price Jr., 27, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant in the 700 block of South Seventh Street.
MONDAY, JULY 17
Skyler Blankenship, 25, Atchison, reported that an unknown person broke the left rear window of his vehicle and stole items out of his vehicle that was parked in the 9000 block of River Road due to a flat tire. The list of missing items include stereo equipment, air bubble and storage tote. The approximate value of the missing items is $250. The suspect is unknown and as of Tuesday the investigation continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.