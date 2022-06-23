TUESDAY, JUNE 21
Arthur Lee Bryant, 45, was arrested at Sixth Street and Sherman Road for driving without a valid license.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
Branson D. Dame, Atchison, reported the theft of a trailer, valued at $1,500 from 6324 Sherman Road. Authorities are following leads that indicate the theft occurred about 2 a.m. after a 4-door Chevrolet pickup that appeared to be a 3500 dual rear end and a SUV pulled onto the property and removed a 16-food bumper hitch trailer. The pick-up truck is equipped with a flat-bed and wooden side racks that appeared to be homemade. Sheriff's Office authorities are investigating.
Alec M. Wall, 30, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested for three Atchison County District Court Warrants for Failure to Appear
