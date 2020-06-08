THURSDAY, MAY 28
Kody J. Duncan, 30, of Troy, was arrested on an Atchison County District Court Warrant for Failure to Appear.
FRIDAY, MAY 29
Michael Lindstrom, Effingham, reported a golf cart stolen from his residence. Deputies later located the Golf Cart at a residence in Potter, KS. After a brief investigation, Justin Zink, Potter, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison County District Court for theft. The golf cart was returned to its owner.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
Timothy D. Fowler, 57, Huron, was stopped in the 12000 Block of US 73 Highway. Fowler was issued a notice to appear in district court for driving while revoked, and no proof of liability insurance.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Kaylina L. Reynolds, 24, Atchison was issued a notice to appear for driving while suspended.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
Theresa M. Eckert, Effingham, reported damage in the 300 block of Howard Street to a garage door possibly caused by a rock that had struck the door. Unknown when the damage occurred. An investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect at this time.
Atchison County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched about 4:55 p.m. to a rollover, injury accident in the 18000 Block of US 73 Highway in a rural area near Lancaster. A 2013 Ford C Max, operated by 35-year-old Judy L. Samqua, of Atchison, was northbound when it crossed the center line and veered off along the highway into the east ditch. The vehicle then rolled over onto its side. Samqua was treated on scene by Atchison County EMS for minor injuries. Samqua was issued notice to appear for driving under the influence, transporting an open container of alcohol, and reckless driving.
