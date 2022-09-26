WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

Dustin Wayne Sanders, 45, Independence, Missouri, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine after a motorist assist at 10th and Commercial in Atchison. A deputy offered assistance to Sanders whose vehicle apparently run out of fuel, and it was determined the subject did not have a valid driver's license and the vehicle's registration was expired. Sanders was taken to Atchison County Jail.

