Dustin Wayne Sanders, 45, Independence, Missouri, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine after a motorist assist at 10th and Commercial in Atchison. A deputy offered assistance to Sanders whose vehicle apparently run out of fuel, and it was determined the subject did not have a valid driver's license and the vehicle's registration was expired. Sanders was taken to Atchison County Jail.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
Sacandra L. Casiano, 31, Atchison, was arrested for battery to a law enforcement officer that occurred during booking into Atchison County Jail for an unrelated matter. The incident arose from deputies assistance to jail staff. It's alleged Casiano was uncooperative with and kicked the deputy during the struggle.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
Laura L. Cairo reporting multiple trespassings and thefts occurred in the 6900 block of Sherman Road. A list of stolen items include wheels, tires, trailer, camper shell, Ford pickup and other vehicle parts. An investigation is ongoing.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 7400 block of Osage Road in rural Atchison County were a 54-year-old male reported being battered by a 31-year-old male who had left the scene before deputies arrived at the scene.
