Tuesday, Aug. 22

Kenneth H. Gulley III, 30, was arrested for possession of opiates, -- suspected fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement after a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Commercial Street. When the deputy stopped the vehicle, Gulley exited and fled from the vehicle. Gulley was apprehended and was taken into custody for an Atchison County District Court Arrest and Detain order.