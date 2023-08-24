Kenneth H. Gulley III, 30, was arrested for possession of opiates, -- suspected fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement after a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Commercial Street. When the deputy stopped the vehicle, Gulley exited and fled from the vehicle. Gulley was apprehended and was taken into custody for an Atchison County District Court Arrest and Detain order.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
The Atchison County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Platte County, Missouri Sheriff's Office concerning an infant, estimated to be three weeks old, who was abandoned in Platte County, but had since been taken to an Atchison County residence. Atchison County deputies contacted the Kansas Department of Children and Family, and based on the circumstances took the child into protective custody. The infant was taken to Amberwell Atchison for a medical examination and then transported by deputies to the foster care residence arranged by DDF. An investigation continues.
Deputies responded about 7:23 p.m. to High Street in Lancaster for a reported domestic disturbance. Deputies determined a 68-year-old male had been struck in the head and sustained non-life-threatening injury. Atchison County EMS responded to the scene, but treatment and ambulance transport was refused. The suspect fled from the residence. Deputies and a Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 Unit attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful. The suspect has been identified and an investigation continues.
