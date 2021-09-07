Atchison County authorities have been working to find the culprits responsible for two recent larcenies that possibly occurred within hours apart from one another and involved items taken valued at thousands of dollars.
The matters came to light on Wednesday, Sept. 1, Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie wrote in a press release that it was about 2:30 a.m. when deputies responded to a burglary alarm at Heritage Tractor along the outskirts of Atchison city limits. After deputies arrived they determined the front door broken in with a concrete paver. They also determined some cash was removed from a cash register and two gas powered transfer pumps were stolen.
Atchison police officers arrived on the scene to assist with the response and to ensure the building was clear. The broken door sustained about $2,000 in damages and the cash and pumps carry a collective value of about $2,500.
Also on Wednesday, Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office authorities notified Laurie about a John Deere zero turn mower valued at $7,800 that was recovered in Doniphan County.
Laurie wrote authorities learned the mower was stolen from St. Louis Catholic Church located in the 11000 block of Morton Road, and a MS 170 Stihl chainsaw worth about $200 was also reported stolen. During the ensuing investigation interviews with witnesses indicate they saw a white male driving the mower along 105th Road in Doniphan County early in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 31. About 7:15 a.m. on that day the mower was seen driven from 105 Road as it crossed into Doniphan County where authorities recovered it in that jurisdiction, Laurie said. The mower has been returned to the St. Louis Church.
To report information about these crime contact Sheriff’s Office at the Atchison County Communications Center, anytime day or night at 913-367-4323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.