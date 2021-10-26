Authorities from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating three different cases of thefts that were reported Monday, Oct. 25 from various parts of the county.
The first case centers on a break-in that occurred sometime after 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 and Monday at the former Huron School building within the city limits of Huron. The culprits damaged a window, door lock and fire extinguisher, Laurie said in a press release.
About 5:15 p.m. Collin Sheeley, reported the theft of a 1973 John Deere 4430 tractor from a shop building located along 242 Road in rural Nortonville. The tractor is equipped with a cab and chrome exhaust pipe.
Laurie also reported it is alleged the tractor was loaded onto a silver Dodge rollback type tow truck that was eastbound along Kansas 116 Highway from Johnson Road. It appeared the rollback truck had writing on the doors.
The third investigation focuses on the theft of numerous stop signs and a metal post that the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department reported missing from intersections along Cheyenne and Clay roads along 254th Road in a rural part of Atchison County.
Laurie conveyed his belief that the theft of the traffic signs and post likely occurred throughout the weekend of Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 24.
Anyone with information about these crimes or who noticed any suspicious activity is encouraged to call the Atchison County Communication Center any time day or night at 913-367- 4323.
