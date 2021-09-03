A 30-year-old Atchison County Jail inmate heard the charges filed against him listed in the complaint Friday in district court.
Ryan Marcus Brownfield, is facing multiple counts of forgery, all felonies; and multiple multiple felony counts for burglary of a motor vehicle. If convicted of the crimes as charged, the crimes are punishable by some time to serve in a state prison. Brownfield is also facing numerous misdemeanor counts in connection with items taken without authorization from the burglarized vehicles.
Brownfield’s bond was set at $20,000 bond for the new batch of charges. His next appointment is scheduled for the 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 criminal docket in Atchison County District Court.
Brownfield was arrested for a district court warrant for the aforementioned crimes while he was in jail custody after his arrest Aug. 24 by Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities in the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 59 for driving while suspended, possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, possession of marijuana, three counts possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protection order.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said Brownfield’s most recent arrest arose from thefts and vehicle burglaries that were reported Aug. 21, Aug.22 and Aug. 26:
Jeffrey Norris reported on Aug. 21 that a toiletry bag and its contents were stolen along with a half carton of cigarettes; and the following day multiple items were stolen as well as a duffle bag that contained volleyball attire, clothing, shoes and other things. That same day a 17-year-old male reported a chromebook, textbook and school papers were removed from a parked vehicle along Pratt Road.
Amid an ongoing investigation, Brownfield was arrested Aug. 24 for the unrelated crimes and was transported to the jail.
Laurie reported it was Aug. 25 when deputies responded to Walmart concerning property found inside a recycling bin. There, deputies determined the numerous items reported stolen in connection with the vehicle burglaries as well as some other items that led the investigators to identify a suspect.
On Aug. 26 the deputies applied for a search warrant for Brownfield’s vehicle in the tow lot where he was held since his arrest two days prior. The search led to the discovery of some other items that were reported stolen.
The items included an 8-inch bladed knife that George E. Nicholas reported stolen from his vehicle while parked in the 1600 block of Parkview Street and the checks that Steven W. Walz, had reported stolen from the Westside Veterinary mailbox along the 17000 block of 286th Road, Laurie said.
The numerous reported burglary and thefts cases have been solved and all the property was recovered, Laurie said. As a result of the investigation, the reports were submitted to the Atchison County Sheriff's Office and charges have been subsequently filed.
Brownfield is additionally facing seven counts of forgery in connection with crimes he was arrested for in July.
