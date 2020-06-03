The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $125,000 grant from the U.S. Justice Department as part of the federally funded COPS Hiring Program.
Sheriff Jack Laurie said he was informed Wednesday, June 3 that the application he authored was successful.
Plans are to hire a School Resource Officer to have a presence at Atchison County Community Schools, Laurie said. He and Superintendent Andrew Gaddis have been discussing the matter and applying for funding within the past two years.
The grant funding will cover 75 percent of a resource officer’s salary payable through a 36-month period during the school year and training expenses. The funding basically covers the cost to have the officer in place during the school year. When school is not in session the officer will have other duties, Laurie said.
Laurie said he expects he and Gaddis will develop a memorandum of understanding concerning the policies and hire the person to fulfill the role. Whoever is chosen to fulfill the role will attend the National Resource Officer Training in compliance with the grant award guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.