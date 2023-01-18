The drivers of two different single motor vehicle rollover accidents each seemingly escaped serious injuries Tuesday along different rural routes in the western part of Atchison County.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported the first accident occurred 7:53 a.m. along Bourbon Road when 26-year-old Marissa Dexter, of Holton, was northbound as she drove a 2004 GMC Envoy.
Laurie said Dexter's vehicle left the roadway onto the shoulder of the roadway that caused the steering wheel to turn. Dexter over corrected, which caused the Envoy to rollover. Laurie estimated the Envoy overturned twice at the minimum before it came to rest in an upright position.
Laurie said Dexter did not complain of any injuries but was transported by Atchison County EMS ambulance to Holton Hospital for an examination. Dexter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The second accident occurred about 1:51 p.m. near the Jefferson County line along Edwards Road.
Allison N. Lowe, 22, of Effingham, was southbound along Edwards Road about a quarter of a mile from the county line as she drove a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, Laurie said.
Lowe veered off the roadway, and subsequently overcorrected. The overcorrection caused the vehicle to rollover in the east ditch near 206th Road, Laurie said there were no injuries reported.
Atchison County authorities and Atchison County EMS responders were present at the respective crash sites.
