(Editor's Note: Votes are unofficial until the canvassing at the County Commission meeting.)
Although results of the 2020 general election remain unofficial at this time the projected winners of the two contested county government races appear to have won with overwhelming counts.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie, Republican, handily won his third term to the office defeating his challenger former Sheriff John Calhoon, a Democrat. Laurie garnered 4,240 votes from the election night count that does not include write-ins and some mail-in ballots. Calhoon's count for the night was 2,947 votes.
Laurie said he would like to thank his family for the last six months.
"We were all in it together through all of the this," Laurie said, and added negative campaigning and mudslinging affects everyone. Laurie also thanked his employees for remaining with him and thanks his supporters for the past 8 years.
In the 3rd District Atchison County Commission race between two political newcomers, Casey Quinn, a Republican, and Democrat Duane Boldridge. Quinn has come out ahead with her 1,839 votes. Boldridge garnered 763 votes in the official count.
Countywide, voters marked their ballots to show favor to abolish the food requirement for liquor by the liquor by the drink.
All results of the election night count remains unofficial until after ballots that include write-ins and mail-in ballots are reviewed by the Atchison County Canvassing Board. The board will convene on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Deputy Election Officer Kalee Vanderweide said the county's voter turnout for the 2020 general election was consistent with Kansas Secretary of State's office projection of 70 percent.
