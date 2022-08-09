FRIDAY, AUG. 5
Jeremy W. Campbell, 49, Atchison, was arrested in the 1700 block of Country Club Road for warrants alleging domestic battery and criminal damage in connection with a domestic disturbance that occurred July 26 in the 500 block of Eighth Street in Effingham. Campbell was also arrested for an additional criminal damage warrant from an additional incident that resulted in damage inflicted to an angel statue June 26 at the same residence in Effingham.
