Matthew S. Davis, 44, was arrested for multiple Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in court.
THURSDAY, JULY 28
Matthew S. Davis, 44, was arrested for multiple Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in court.
Sasha Gerard, 33, Atchison, was stopped in the 500 block of South Eighth Street for traffic infractions. Gerard was arrested for driving while suspended and transporting an open container.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
Atchison County Deputies assisted Atchison Police Department officers in a vehicle pursuit. Deputies discontinued the pursuit north of Atchison city limits along River Road due to a positive identification of the suspect; many pedestrians in the area and low visibility from the dust stirred from the suspect vehicle. Authorities continue to investigate the matter.
MONDAY, AUGUST 1
Caleb C. Snyder, 22, Effingham, was arrested at 209 Ninth Street in Effingham, for aggravated domestic battery following a disturbance at that location.
