SATURDAY, JUNE 25
Michael S. Diblasio, 29, Leavenworth, was arrested after a deputy assisted Atchison Police Department authorities in the pursuit of a suspect pickup involved with the theft of a trailer reported stolen a few hours prior from 6324 Sherman Road. Attached to the pickup was a trailer with a UTV and motorcycle. A deputy pursued the pickup and trailer into Missouri. Where was apprehended and stolen property was recovered in connection with APD and Sheriff's Office investigations.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
Anthony Renato Martinelli, 27, Effingham, was arrested for aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement. Martenelli was transported to Atchison County Jail.
Deputies are investigating the report of two damaged STOP and road signs that included a KDOT sign that was located at the intersection of K9 Highway and Haskell Road. The second sign is a county road and bridge sign marking the intersection of 266th and Haskell roads.
