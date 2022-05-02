FRIDAY, APRIL 29
Ethan D. Hale, 22, Atchison, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, being a vehicle, reckless driving and criminal damages following multiple incidents initially reported to have begun about 6:45 p.m. as reported to Atchison County Sheriff’s Office alleging Hale struck a moving vehicle the two occupants three times in a “ramming” manner in the 6000 block of Sherman Road. There were no injuries reported. Hale was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
A 17-year-old Atchison male was taken into custody after it was reported an uninvited, unknown male was inside a residence, in the 4000 block along U.S. Highway 73. A resident reported while he was asleep on the couch, he was awakened when an intruder began turning lights on inside the house. After the incident was reported, deputies encountered the suspect teen in the driveway. Deputies determined the teen had been at a gathering about a half mile away. Authorities determined alcohol might have been a contributing factor. The teen was released to a parent. The case will be forwarded to Atchison County Attorney.
