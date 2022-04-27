THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Anthony M. Barnhart, 35, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court Warrant for felony battery against a law enforcement officer that occurred on March 22 while incarcerated in the Atchison County Jail for an unrelated matter. Bond for the new charge was set at $50,000.
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
Porter Webb, 58, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court Warrant for felony battery against a law enforcement officer in connection with a March 14 incident in the Atchison County Jail. The corrections officer was not injured. Porter was incarcerated for an unrelated matter.
