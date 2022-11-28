SUNDAY, NOV. 20

Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after they were dispatched to Smokers Haven at 13565 SW Highway 59 in Rushville, Missouri in response to a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup owned by Rubble Reprocessing that was located in the parking lot. Deputies determined the pickup was stolen one day prior from the Rubble Reprocessing facility at 10433 Sedgwick Road in rural Atchison County.

