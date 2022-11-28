Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after they were dispatched to Smokers Haven at 13565 SW Highway 59 in Rushville, Missouri in response to a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup owned by Rubble Reprocessing that was located in the parking lot. Deputies determined the pickup was stolen one day prior from the Rubble Reprocessing facility at 10433 Sedgwick Road in rural Atchison County.
MONDAY, NOV. 21
Christopher R. Kemp was arrested for a United States District Court warrant. Kemp was transported and released from Atchison County Jail.
TUESDAY, NOV. 22
Isaiah D. Gelman, 18, Leavenworth, was the driver of a 1971 Fiat Spider that was northbound before 6:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 59 when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The vehicle left the pavement and entered a pond at a residence alongside the highway. Gelman managed to escape without injury before the vehicle sank to the bottom of the pond. Express Lube Tow initially responded to hook the vehicle,but was unsuccessful due to depth of the pond. On Nov. 26, Express Lube joined forces with Franklin County Water Rescue and Dive Team to successfully retrieve the vehicle from the pond.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23
Jordan E. Kahbeah, 37, was arrested for an Atchison County warrant for failure to appear.
