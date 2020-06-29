Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse announced Sunday that the annual Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Daycamp annually held each summer has been cancelled for 2020.
Cancellation of what was planned to the 19th annual Sheriff’s Daycamp is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As preparations were ongoing for the event along with attendees’ reservation there was too much uncertainty as organizers and potential guests were contemplating whether to proceed with their plans about whether to hold camp or not, Morse stated in a press release, Morse stated in a press release.
Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office staff members are facing challenges to keep themselves and Jackson County Jail inmates healthy.
The decision was that it would be best to wait until next year to have the camp,” Morse said. “Daycamp has been a vital part of building positive relationships with our youth, and we will continue to make it a part our outreach to kids. We are hoping for a spectacular, bigger and better Daycamp in 2021.”
