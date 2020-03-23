Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie has restricted the access to all areas of the Atchison County Law Enforcement Center, taking preventative measures designed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 Virus (Coronavirus).
“We have also implemented temporary policies and restrictions in an attempt to prevent our staff and the inmate population from contracting the COVID-19 Virus, “Laurie said.
The restrictions implemented are related to inmate visitations; inmate money accounts and deposits; online deposits; U.S. Mail; on-site cash deposits; VIN inspections; offender registration; and fingerprints.
All onsite visitations are currently suspended this entails:
*Kiosks in the lobby are closed.
*No Clergy Visits.
*Attorney visits must be pre-arranged by calling and scheduling with the jail staff.
Offsite Video Visitation is Available:
*Accounts can be set up through www.inmatecanteen.com.
*We will accommodate with the same visitation days, Mondays through Saturdays.
*Free visitation on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
* Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays visitations will cost 15 cents per minute.
*The Atchison Sheriff’s Office will not collect commissions from any video visitations.
How to put money in Inmate accounts and deposits, the preferred methods are listed in order:
1. Online deposits are the preferred method, to do so: deposit money to inmate account online at www.inmatecanteen.com. For assistance with deposits online, a video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLynOK1relk.
2. U.S. Mail is the second preferred method. Simply send a money order to the jail. Please remember to include the inmate’s name with the money order.
3. On-site cash deposits are not a preferred method. However, access to the lobby kiosk is allowable between the hours of 7 -8 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesday, there are no exceptions.
The rules are: do not give cash to any employees to deposit for you; and all cash deposits must be personally deposited by the visitor.
* Visitors expect to be medically screened prior to entering the building, and to have temperature taken before entering.
*Do not enter the building if you have fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and any respiratory symptoms, and other possible signs of illness, infections or signs of any other contagion. Persons who have had contact with a persons infected with COVID-19, have recently traveled or if there is a chance you might have been infected with the virus.
VIN Inspections:
*Were suspended as of Thursday, March 19 for the time being until State of Kansas employees in the VIN departments resume their duties. Kansas suspended VIN operations on Monday, March 23 for a minimum of two weeks.
Offender registrations:
*Registration will continue, but with some changes:
1. Do not come to the Sheriff’s Office.
2. Call and speak to the Offender Registration Unit 913-804-6080 for an appointment to process the necessary information.
Fingerprints:
* Call ahead and make an appointment at 913-804-6080, and be prepared to be medically screened.
For all other inquiries please call the sheriff’s office at 913-804-6080.
