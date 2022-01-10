A recent explosion heard within a several-mile radius shook some structures as reported by numerous citizens was attributed to a celebration of life in tribute to a loved one’s passing along the outskirts of Atchison.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 there were several calls received at Atchison County Communications Center concerning a blast heard and felt from miles around. On Sunday, a resident contacted the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and told authorities the discharge was attributed Tannerite detonated from property located about three miles west of Atchison in the U.S. Highway 73 vicinity.
“It (Tannerite) is basically an exploding target when shot,” Laurie explained, adding that the compound has to be mixed.
The resident stated they were celebration the life of a loved one who had recently passed, Laurie said. The resident also apologized for the issues that the commotion might have caused and assured no persons or animals were injured as a result of it.
Though the Tannerite might not have been used as recommended by the Tannerite manufacturer at this time, Laurie conveyed his belief there were no laws violated.
“As always we recommend that you always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations when using these products,” Laurie said. “We also recommend that you contact the dispatch center prior to its use.”
Contact the Atchison County Communications Center at 913-367-4323.
