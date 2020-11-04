The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office confirms four cases of Covid-19 at the Atchison County Jail, Sheriff Jack Laurie confirmed Tuesday in an email to the Atchison Globe.
Testing for all inmates and staff was conducted Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Sheriff’s Office has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment concerning the next steps to address these circumstances, Laurie said. As a result of that consultation with KDHE, the following steps were implemented:
• Separation and segregation of inmates.
• Additional testing will take place as we continue to follow the recommended procedures set in place.
• Atchison County will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms.
We anticipate the numbers of confirmed cases to rise as the results from rigorous testing are announced, Laurie said.
The current inmate count is 48 inmates, Laurie said. There are also 13 officers and staff who work in the jail daily.
It is the mission of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office to treat all inmates with dignity and respect while keeping the community safe, Laurie said.
On Oct. 6 Laurie confirmed to the Globe there was one confirmed positive case COVID-19 case in the jail. The infected person was a pretrial detainee who off their initial quarantine. At that time the initial protocols in place had been enhanced. Laurie had indicated to the Globe prior to that first confirmed case the jail staff had managed to keep the facility COVID-free for about seven months.
