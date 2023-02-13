My Dad hated sheep and goats but took pride in the fact that our generational homestead had never had either species touch the soil. Makes me think of an episode of the show “1923” I watched not long ago that highlighted struggles between sheep and cattle producers on grazing lands, it’s an age-old debate. Now, Mom’s family had both species and Grandma told me that sheep were preferred because they gave two cash crops a year, in wool & lambs. Since I was never allowed to have sheep or goats in 4-H, my practical knowledge with these species is limited.
The small ruminate has seen increased popularity in Kansas in recent years, both sheep and goats. Smaller acreages, increased value in the marketplace, mob grazing, weed/brush control and many other factors have contributed to this increase. The 2021 USDA data shows that Kansas ranks 15th in both species but is a relatively a small player compared to the top five states in either category. Texas leads the pack in both sheep and goats, with most sheep found in the mountain west and goats in the south/southeast United States.
All of this information so far could be seen to have a slight negative context, that is not the intent at all. In fact, the intention is to highlight some educational resources and events for those interested in learning more about Sheep and Goats. One of the more comprehensive publications that addresses both production systems can be found at Penn State Extension publication “So You Want to Raise Sheep or Goats?” There is no way to cover all the information found within these pages or any of the many other University Extension publications, in the space allowed here. Suffice it to say, that there are many things to consider and while they are both small ruminates, sheep and goats are not created equally. Many production practices will crossover, but there are differences, maybe most notably fencing.
It is time once again for the Northeast Kansas Sheep and Goat School. K-State Research and Extension is currently without a Sheep & Goat Specialist, but we are charging on with the school, bringing in local resources. This event will be held at the McLouth High School in McLouth, Kansas on Thursday, March 9, beginning at 6:30 pm. Dr. Matthew Kelso from Cedar Ridge Veterinary Clinic, will cover health related topics, including changes coming with antibiotic requirements this summer. Bennie Phillips from Phillips & Sons, Leavenworth Livestock Auction will give his perspective on the markets, giving tips on ways to get the highest value when marketing. The final presentation will be a question-and-answer panel format with the host Extension agents, addressing basic production practices.
You are asked to RSVP to any of the host Extension units - Brown, Leavenworth or Meadowlark District by Monday, March 6. A full flyer can be found on the Events page of the Meadowlark Extension District website at: https://www.meadowlark.k-state.edu/events/. Please plan to join us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.