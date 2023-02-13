My Dad hated sheep and goats but took pride in the fact that our generational homestead had never had either species touch the soil. Makes me think of an episode of the show “1923” I watched not long ago that highlighted struggles between sheep and cattle producers on grazing lands, it’s an age-old debate. Now, Mom’s family had both species and Grandma told me that sheep were preferred because they gave two cash crops a year, in wool & lambs. Since I was never allowed to have sheep or goats in 4-H, my practical knowledge with these species is limited.

The small ruminate has seen increased popularity in Kansas in recent years, both sheep and goats. Smaller acreages, increased value in the marketplace, mob grazing, weed/brush control and many other factors have contributed to this increase. The 2021 USDA data shows that Kansas ranks 15th in both species but is a relatively a small player compared to the top five states in either category. Texas leads the pack in both sheep and goats, with most sheep found in the mountain west and goats in the south/southeast United States.

