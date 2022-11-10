Oliver H. Oswald shared little about his war time experience with his family and friends after he came and settled on a farm in Muscotah.
Oliver's son, Floyd Oswald said what little he knows about his dad's military service during World War I he gathered from an old photograph, a trench art embellished brass artillery shell embellished and a few photo-copied news clippings and articles.
Floyd Oswald said he really heard nothing from his father about the war.
"He never broke his silence," Floyd Oswald said.
One of these copied articles obtained is headlined, "Drafting Army Today" ... 'Well known Atchison Men Called'" with a Washington, July 29 dateline, the year was 1917. The article Indicates Atchison County would have to furnish no less than 145 young, able-bodied men eligible to serve in military service. Of those names drawn for the first draft, about half were expected to have of an exempt status, due to dependents or poor physical condition.
The first number called was 254 -- Dale Calhoun, a Potter man. Number 1202 -- Olliver Oswald, of Effingham was also called from that first batch of numbers heard.
The next news article in Floyd Oswald's file is a portion from The Effingham New Leaf, published in Effingham, Atchison County, Kansas, dated Friday, Oct. 5, 1917. It is a story about Mr. and Mrs. E.R. Oswald who returned from a visit with their son Oliver and other Atchison County boys at Camp Funston. There were 42,000 soldiers at Camp Funston at the time of their visit, Mr. and Mrs. Oswalds' visit and there were more expected.
While they visited at the camp, the Oswalds were able to eat supper while there and reported the boys were well and able to enjoy amusement each night at a YMCA building across the street from their quarters. The nightly amusement included picture shows, Chautauqua entertainment, a piano and victrola. Church services were also held at the Y. At the time of Mr. and Mrs. Oswalds' visit.
In addition to their son Oliver, Roy Happel and Earl Gilmore received the New Leaf in the mail. The elder Oswalds reported there would be a "scrap every time" an edition arrived.
There was a recommendation in article that someone should subscribe to ensure every soldier boy from the vicinity gets their home newspaper.
Floyd Oswald said from basic training at Camp Funston his father spent 13 days and nights as they crossed water of the Atlantic Ocean to serve in battle in the Argonne Forest in France. It was there Oliver's unit was in the midst of German machine nests of machine guns. A shell fell near him as he laid flat atop the ground. Instinctively, Oliver jumped into the hole where a shell had just fell. After he did so the shell exploded where Olliver had laid a few seconds earlier. Although Oliver's life was spared, he suffered injury inflicted from a piece of schrapnel from the exploded shell. The schrapnel struck his hand between his middle and two fingers on his left hand.
"He always said it was that shell that saved his life," Floyd said of his father's story about his physical war wound.
Oliver recovered from his injury after a lengthy stay in a hospital. After recovery, Oliver was assigned to help with patients at the hospital.
It was from France that an Aug. 21,1918 Atchison Daily Globe edition indicates Oliver Oswald sent a $60 draft to his father E.R. Oswald. The money was sent because Oliver found little occasion to spend it. Oliver's war time experience earned him and his comrades a dollar a day.
Oliver was present Sept. 26,1918 when Pershing and his troops launched the battle of the Argonne Forest along the Meuse River and into northern France after about seven weeks of combat. According to an online report Meuse-Argonne | Over There | Explore | Echoes of the Great War: American Experiences of World War I, more than 26,277 American lives perished in the battle that lasted until the end of World War I, reportedly one of the highest death tolls, if not the most deaths in a single battle in U.S. history.
An armistice was signed at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918.
"Freedom is not cheap," Floyd Oswald wrote on personal note about the U.S. Argonne Cemetery that comprises 130.5 acres in France. There are 14.246 American soldiers buried there, 954 men were missing in action.
Floyd Oswald said he does recall Oliver describe how gruesome it was to step from body to body along the battlefield as he worked during the war time.
After the battle of the Argonne Forest ended, Oliver returned home with the other surviving soldiers drafted from Atchison County communities of Arrington, Cummings, Effingham, Farmington, Huron, Lancaster, Muscotah, Monrovia, Oak Mills, Potter, Shannon and Atchison, according to an old News Leaf article published in www.thenewsleaf.com.
Floyd Oswald said his dad Oliver like the other WWI soldiers never received a dime following their release from military service. Oliver did receive medical service from the Veterans Administration and eventually died in the VA center in Topeka.
