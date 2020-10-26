A 42-year-old Atchison man was ordered to serve more than five years in state prison in wake of his sentence recently handed down in Atchison County District Court related to child pornography in his possession.
Christopher Lee Patrick was sentenced to 68 months with Kansas Department of Corrections for three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child Friday, Oct. 23 in district court, said Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker communicated in a press release emailed to the Atchison Globe . Patrick is also required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Patrick pleaded no contest to all three counts, categorized as Level 5 person felony offenses on July 27 in district court, Becker said. Because of his plea, Patrick will be considered in the highest criminal history score category if ever arrested, charged and convicted for any and all future offenses, Becker explained. Patrick fell into a border box, which means the judge can consider probation as an option to prison time.
Arguments were heard on Patrick’s behalf to consider probation. Becker argued for maximum sentence. Becker said even if the Patrick would have been convicted by a jury he was handed the maximum sentence allowed in accordance with Kansas Sentencing Guidelines.
“This is the best outcome that my office could have asked for in such a case,” Becker said, and credited the Department of Homeland Security, Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and Atchison Police Department authorities invested the case. “All agencies conducted a thorough and professional investigation,” Becker said.
The case originated in 2018 after the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children organization, Becker said. Of the numerous cybertips investigated, one was determined to contain files that portrayed child poronography that referenced several email addresses and Patrick’s user name. A KICAC Task Force detective with assistance of Homeland Security Investigators obtained a search warrant. APD assisted the state and federal investigators. The investigative results and those from the warrant linked Patrick to the crimes and seizure of 1,185 suspected child pornography files that contained videos and images.
