Concerned citizens are invited to make their written or spoken comments known to the Kansas Prisoner Review Board concerning the possible release of the Atchison man convicted of second-degree murder back in February of 1992.
Stephen D. Sexton, 58, current serving a 15-year to life imprisonment for the killing of Trina R. Smith. The earliest possible release date for Sexton is Nov. 1, 2019 contingent on the result of his upcoming parole hearing in October.
The comment sessions will take place at three different locations this month throughout the state:
*From 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Sept. 16, at Kanas City Hall, One McDowell Plaza, 701 N. Seventh St. in Kansas City. www.wycokck.org.
*From 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Sept. 18 on the first floor in the Derby Police and Courts building, 229 N. Baltimore Derby. www.derbyks.com.
*From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 in the Florentine Room at Jayhawk Tower, 700 Southwest Jackson Street in Topeka.
Interested parties may send letters to Kansas Department of Corrections, Prisoner Review Board, 714 SW Jackson, Suite 300, Topeka, KS 66603.
Sexton’s conviction arose from the death of 23-year-old Smith whose body was discovered down a steep embankment by two boys on the afternoon of Feb. 19, 1912 a few miles north of Atchison city limits, according to an Atchison Daily Globe news report. Smith was tightly bound with a rope around her neck, down her back, around her ankles and back up and around her neck. Smith, a CNA, was unclad and a pair of pantyhose was also tied around her neck. Her corpse was partially covered with leaves and earth. Strangulation was ruled as the official cause of death.
The following day, Sexton, a trained license practical nurse, was arrested Feb. 20, 1992. Sexton and Smith had been involved in a dating relationship. They were last seen together on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 1992 as they left the parking lot outside of Smith’s place of employment.
Sexton was subsequently charged, tried and convicted by a jury. He was sentenced Oct. 19, 1992 and is currently incarcerated at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.
Former Atchison County Attorney Gunnar Sundby filed the complaint and prosecuted the case, the Globe reported. Charles Tuley served as defense counsel.
To view the list of offenders scheduled for comment sessions, visit the Kansas Department of Corrections’ website at:https://ww.doc.ks.gov/prb/public-comment-sessions/listed.
By law, parole eligible inmates are required to receive a hearing, but this does not mean that eligibility is the same as parole suitability, according to the KDOC public information. To determine parole suitability, the Kansas Parole Board considers 10 elements of criteria: crime; prior criminal history; program participation; disciplinary record; physical and mental health examination reports; comments received from the victim; the public and criminal justice officials; prison capacity; input from staff where the offender is housed; proportionality to sentence guidelines; and risk factors revealed by any risk assessments.
