Director Wesley Lanter, of Atchison County Emergency Management, encourages all to participate in the upcoming tornado drill as part of procedural planning and preparedness in the event of severe weather that includes active tornadoes.
The tornado safety drill will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8 as part of the National Weather Service Severe Weather Awareness Week Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11.
Lanter said the designated week is a good time for all to practice severe weather plans in their facilities. According to part of the county’s traditional hazardous weather plan the testing of the outdoor warning system sirens at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month throughout March to November.
National Weather Statistics indicate the average number of tornadoes from 1950-2020 is 62 within a single year is 62; the average within the past 30 years is 86 tornadoes; the 10-year average reflects 71 tornadoes in a year’s time.
In 2021 there were 37 documented tornadoes throughout a 235-day period from March 5 and Oct. 26. The first tornado of 2021 was reported in Douglas County and last tornado of the year was in Reno County Of these an EF1 tornado went the longest documented continuous track of 12.89 miles on Oct. 12 in Haskell. That was also the same day when 11 tornadoes were recorded to make it the most recorded for tornado activity in one day. Eighteen in May was most number of tornadoes for one month’s time. During the past year, there were no tornadoes that touched down in Atchison County according the statistics, but there was one recorded in Doniphan County.
Kansas had a total of 123 preliminary reports of severe storm activity in 2021, that includes tornadoes, thunderstorm, windstorms and hail activities. These reported sever storm activities reflect the most recorded in history since 1950.
An 85 mph wind gust recorded two miles east of Clay Center in Clay County is the strongest recorded for Dec. 15, 2021. Other gusts ranged from 70 mph to 84 mph. The wind gusts reached 80 mph that day about three miles northwest of Perry in Jefferson County.
Lanter said weather warning and alert system radios for homes and busineses are available for $30 at the Atchison County Emergency Management office, located at 10443 U.S. Highway 59 along the fringes of Atchison city limits. Contact the office at 913-804-6131 for more information to purchase and programming the radios.
Persons can also receive weather warning alerts via telephone calls, texts and/or emails through CodeRED, an emergency alert service through Atchison County and the city of Atchison. For more information, or to register your home or business for CodeRED log on to the county’s website at www.atchisoncountyks.org and click on the CodeRED link in the center of the page.
For more information on severe weather or the Atchison County Hazardous Weather Plan, please contact Lanter at 913-804-6131 or wlanter@atcoks.org.
