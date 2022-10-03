A suspect black Ford pick-up truck was at the center of a search and ongoing investigation after a pedestrian sustained serious injury from a vehicle that did not stop along U.S. Highway 59 and 14th Street.
Within hours after an Atchison pedestrian is hospitalized for serious injuries suffered while crossing a highway on Saturday, a 35-year-old Nortonville man is jailed in connection with the incident.
Ori Holt, was held Monday without bond in the county jail while the case was under the prosecutor's office review. Atchison police authorities arrested Holt was arrested about 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 for failure to stop in an accident that resulted in great bodily harm. The arrest is in connection with an accident that occurred about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 14th Street and U.S. Highway 59.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson confirmed Monday afternoon that the investigation is continuing.
Forty-two -year-old Richard Burge suffered what Wilson described as "serious injuries" after he was struck by a westbound truck along U.S. Highway 59. The accident occurred as Burge walked southbound while he attempted to cross the highway. The truck did not stop.
Atchison County EMS ambulance initially transported Burge by ambulance to Amberwell Atchison, and was subsequently transported by Life Flight helicopter to a Kansas City area medical center.
Police launched an investigation and were on the look out for a black Ford pickup truck that is suspected of being the one that left the scene of the accident without stopping.
" The 14th and U.S. 59 accident is still under investigation," Wilson said early Monday evening.
