Suspect truck

A suspect black Ford pick-up truck was at the center of a search and ongoing investigation after a pedestrian sustained serious injury from a vehicle that did not stop along U.S. Highway 59 and 14th Street.  

 Courtesy of Atchison Police Deparment

Within hours after an Atchison pedestrian is hospitalized for serious injuries suffered while crossing a highway on Saturday, a 35-year-old Nortonville man is jailed in connection with the incident.

Ori Holt, was held Monday without bond in the county jail while the case was under the prosecutor's office review. Atchison police authorities arrested Holt was arrested about 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 for failure to stop in an accident that resulted in great bodily harm. The arrest is in connection with an accident that occurred about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 14th Street and U.S. Highway 59.

