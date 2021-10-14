LEAVENWORTH – After a three-day trial, a jury recently convicted a 46-year-old Kansas City man for attempted involuntary manslaughter for shooting his acquaintance Feb. 13, 2019 at a residence in Easton.
Daniel Wayne Owens is scheduled for sentencing Friday, Nov. 12 in Leavenworth County District Court, Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County Attorney, recently announced in a press release to the Atchison Globe.
Owens’ conviction arose from the day he entered the home of Danny O. Clark and while shot multiple times in the head and neck, Thompson said.
After the shooting, Owens fled the crime scene and subsequently the state of Kansas, and was apprehended several days later in Lincoln, Nebraska for a Leavenworth County arrest warrant for attempted murder, according to an Atchison Globe news report. Clark, 58 years old at the time of the shooting, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
During the trial the victim testified Owens forced into his home, The Leavenworth Times reported.
The Globe reported Clark suffered a gunshot wound after a discussion between the two men became heated.
