The Amelia Earhart Airport has been recently selected to receive $1.4 million in Federal Aviation Administration grant funding to complete Phases 2 and 3 to use toward runway 16/34 construction. The project includes runway design and acquisition of additional land.
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and Congressman Jake LaTurner (KS-02) today announced two grants totaling $1,454,770 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the Amelia Earhart Airport in Atchison.
These resources – the combined total of a $1,167,300 grant and $287,470 grant – will be used to complete Phases 2 and 3 of construction on runway 16/34 at the Amelia Earhart Airport, shifting the runway south 1,200 feet to meet FAA airfield design standards. This project will include design of the runway and acquisition of additional land.
“Our local airports play a vital role in providing economic opportunities for our state and critical resources for the surrounding community,” said Sen. Moran. “This investment for the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport will make certain the airport can continue to provide safe and efficient travel for Kansans and visitors to Atchison County.”
“Updating and modernizing our regional airports helps Kansas keep up with the needs of its growing economy,” said Sen. Marshall. “Congratulations to all at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport and with the local Atchison government who worked hard to secure this federal investment.”
“Amelia Earhart paved the way for aviation in America, and I am honored to represent her hometown of Atchison in Congress. The Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport is vital to growing Atchison’s local economy,” said Rep. LaTurner. “This grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration will help construct, design, and update the runway.”
