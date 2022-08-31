220903 airport

The Amelia Earhart Airport has been recently selected to receive $1.4 million in Federal Aviation Administration grant funding to complete Phases 2 and 3 to use toward  runway 16/34 construction. The project includes runway design and acquisition of additional land.  

 Atchison Globe file photo

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and Congressman Jake LaTurner (KS-02) today announced two grants totaling $1,454,770 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the Amelia Earhart Airport in Atchison.

These resources – the combined total of a $1,167,300 grant and $287,470 grant – will be used to complete Phases 2 and 3 of construction on runway 16/34 at the Amelia Earhart Airport, shifting the runway south 1,200 feet to meet FAA airfield design standards. This project will include design of the runway and acquisition of additional land.

