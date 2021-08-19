Along the quest to determine leadership for the count-run residential care facility Atchison County Commission is taking steps to ensure management of operations continues.
Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Casey Quinn took action during a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and directed County Counselor Patrick Henderson to negotiate details of a management contract with Anew Healthcare, based on pending terms being $5,000 a month or 6 percent of the total gross revenue, whichever is the greater amount. Following the negotiation of the details and presentation of the contract for review, the commissioners will take action.
Mark Hastings, representing Anew Healthcare, owns and operates the residential care facilities in Nortonville, Easton and Savannah, Missouri. Hastings told commissioners that Anew’s current resources in place would also be immediately available for Atchison Senior Village according to the pending agreement.
Also present for the meeting representing the county were Mark Wilson, the county’s special project manager, Facility and Maintenance Director Brian Oswalt, and Human Resource Director Jodi Moore. Representing Atchison Sr. Village were the following employees, Assistant Director of Nursing Stephanie Zacharias and Administration Assistant Jeanne Durkin.
Former Sr. Village Administrator Haley Tinch resigned from her position that became effective immediately Aug. 10 after about eight months on the job.
Tinch resigned amid an outbreak of 26 positive cases of COVID-19 among 20 residents and six staff members at the facility. Currently, the facility is not listed as a cluster site according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website.
Commissioner Quinn reported that residents have been released from quarantine and have returned to their own rooms in the facility.
County Chairman Jack Bower was absent from the meeting.
All parties gathered at the Atchison County Emergency Operations Center located at 10443 U.S. Highway 59.
Concerning the regular commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17 commissioners were all present at Emergency Operations Center unanimously agreed to issue an engagement letter to the McPherson-based Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Lloyd, LLC Accounting firm to serves as consultants for the county regarding the administration of the $3.1 million grant funding awarded by way of the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding is to be expended within a 5-year period for about 5 percent of the funding total. The firm will handle the required reporting process in accordance with the regulations and guidelines.
Commissioners excused themselves from the open session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel for 30 minutes in an executive session that was extended for an additional 30 minutes In the presence of Henderson, Moore, Oswalt, Wilson, and County Clerk Michelle Phillips. After the public meeting resumed, commissioners unanimously voted to adjourn the meeting.
