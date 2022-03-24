After some months of reorganization and transitioning the Atchison Senior Village administrators are hosting a public meet and greet to come get acquainted with the leadership team.
The come and go introduction event will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at Paolucci’s Lounge, 115 South Third Street in Atchison.
Administrator Julie Martinez, will be on hand as well as the medical director, the CEO and Owner of Anew Healthcare, the director of nursing, human resource director and other Senior Village leaders will be present at the event to answer questions.
Martinez, of Leavenworth, has served as administrator of the county-run residential care facility since September. She became familiar with the facility in her former role with the Anew Healthcare Management, LLC team in the re-organization of Country Care in Easton and Village Villa in Nortonville. Martinez experience also includes an instructor of CNA classes at Highland Community College Technical Center in Atchison.
County leaders signed off a management agreement with Mark Hastings, ANEW owner on Sept. 14 concerning oversight of Sr. Village.
