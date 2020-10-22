After about two months on the job, the recently hired administrator at Atchison Senior Village is resigning effective mid-November.
John Rainbolt submitted his notice of resignation Oct. 13 and stated personal reasons as the reason for his departure. Rainbolt was hired July 7 to replace outgoing administrator Kinton Friend.
Rainbolt’s official first day on the job was Aug. 3.
Commissioners unanimously accepted Rainbolt’s resignation following a 15-minute executive session that took place Tuesday, Oct. 20 to discuss a matter of non-elected personnel. Present for the discussion was Human Resource Director Jamie Madison and County Counselor Patrick Henderson.
Rainbolt came to the county with more than 20 years of experience and a licensed to work in several states. He had served as an interim Nursing Home Administrator in Kansas, Iowa and Minnesota. Prior to his hire at Atchison Senior Village, he worked in Nebraska.
Friend was appointed to serve as the administrator of the county-run residential facility in February of 2019. Friend gave notice of her intent to resign in early May in effort to relocate back to Illinois to care for family members and to pursue a new endeavor.
