Atchison Senior Village reported 26 cases of Covid-19 as of Tuesday evening. A staggering 20 residents have tested positive, along with 6 staff members.
Senior Village had stated a staff member had tested positive on July 21.
Following that case, visitation had been restricted with families and friends only being allowed to call, FaceTime or have Zoom visits.
"We are following all local, state, and federal guidelines to mitigate the spread and keep our residents safe," Senior Village said in a statement. "Please note, our residents are the number one priority. We are working around the clock with Emergency Management, the local Health Department, and KDHE in our COVID response."
As of Monday, the County has reported 58 new cases of Covid-19 since Friday July 30 according to the Atchison County Health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.