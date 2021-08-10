Haley Tinch has resigned her position as the Atchison Senior Village administrator effective immediately.
Atchison County Commission members, Chairman Jack Bower, Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Casey Quinn unanimously voted to accept Tinch’s resignation following some lengthy discussions behind closed doors about non-elected personnel before their regular meeting adjournment on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
In his motion to accept Tinch’s resignation, Noll explained that Tinch had sent notification to commissioners on Sunday of her intent to resign from her position effective immediately.
Tinch’s resignation follows an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at the county-run residential care facility.
On Aug. 3 a Facebook post indicted 20 residents and six staff members had tested positive with the coronavirus. The post also indicated all local, state and federal guidelines have been followed to mitigate the spread and to keep residents safe.
“Please note, our residents are the number 1 priority,” the post reads. “We are working around the clock with Emergency Management, the local Health Department and KDHE in our COVID response.
Commissioners hired Tinch, a Salina resident, on Dec. 18, 2020 by a two to one vote. Noll was the only commissioner to vote in the negative concerning the hire.
Tinch started her new job Dec. 22, 2020 to earn a $68,000 salary with the potential to earn $2,000 in quarterly bonuses and up to $12,000 a year if she met certain other performance criteria. Tinch replaced former administrator John Rainbolt who started his position on Aug. 3, 2020, but then notified commissioners of his intent to resign for personal reasons on Oct. 20, 2020. Rainbolt’s last day was mid-November at Senior Village.
