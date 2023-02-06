Senator Jerry Moran

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran

 Courtesy photo

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs confirmed U.S. Senator Jerry Moran as the Ranking Member of the committee. Sen. Moran announced his priorities for the 118th Congress. 

“The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee delivered several achievements last year that weren’t Republican or Democrat wins but veteran wins,” said Sen. Moran. “I look forward to continuing my role as ranking member and working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to continue advocating for our veterans and delivering results for the nation’s heroes.” 

