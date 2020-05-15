The Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee met Wednesday to send legislation to the senate floor that will delay the income and property tax until Aug. 10 with no penalties and interest.
Senate President Susan Wagle said this move was necessary for many Kansas citizens and is proud of the legislation.
“Senior citizens on a fixed income are in some cases paying the same amount they paid in a mortgage payment before they owned their home. They need relief,” Wagle said. “Young people trying to build a future also need relief. Property taxes should not stop Kansans from the American dream of owning a home.”
Assessment and Tax Committee Chair Caryn Tyson thanked the commitment and work of the committee for getting the legislation finalized
“We’re all very fortunate to have dedicated committee members who understand the value of providing tax transparency and improving the appeal process,” Tyson said. “Kansans need and deserve this relief especially now.”
Atchison County Treasurer Connie Ellerman doesn’t believe this potential bill will matter all that much with changing the delinquency rate.
“I don’t think delinquency rates will be any higher or lower,” Ellerman said. “I think the people who are typically delinquent are still going to be delinquent and this isn’t going to matter to them,”
