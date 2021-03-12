Constituents from all walks of life came from all over Northeast Kansas to have a visit with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican, who stopped for a lunch hour Town Hall Friday in Atchison.
Sen. Marshall led the group with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and told the crowd he is striving to be a good listener. Before he took questions from the floor he asked his audience if they thought it was time to tear down the razor fence in Washington D. C. It sounded as though most agreed.
Sen. Marshall asked how many miles the audience members traveled. Some said they were from parts of Leavenworth County, and others came from Wyandotte County. One man spoke up and said he traveled 60 miles. Sen. Marshall told the man he would be the first to ask a question. The man said he came to personally express his concern because his written letters have been unanswered. He spoke of his disappointment about Kansas Department of Labor, he has been unemployed without a paycheck since Dec. 26, 2020 and unable to reach the KDOL for assistance. He’s been juggling his finances and is very close to bankruptcy. Sen. Marshall apologized and indicated he had not received any communication. Then the Senator instructed one of his Aides to get the constituent’s contact information in effort to correct the problem. Sen. Marshall explained that issue with the KDOL is the number one complaint his office receives, but it is a management problem at the state level on the back of the governor. The federal government fully funded the effort to address the COVID-19 unemployment related matters.
Another question centered on election machines and election fraud. Sen. Marshall conveyed his belief that in the last election several states were broken from their own state’s constitution. But Kansas Kansas and some other states were in line constitutional guidelines. Some in the audience disagreed and complained about receipt of unsolicited mail-in ballot applications, and other pre-election mailings.
A truck driver in the audience asked about the probability of a cap on fuel prices. Sen. Marshall replied that he does not think that will happen and said he would not be surprised if fuel costs reach about $4 per gallon about Christmas time. He also indicated it is a positive thing to be in balances in check with the environment although his government experience has taught him sometimes things don’t work out as planned like high fuel prices when policy gets ahead of the technology.
Some of the other subjects centered on social media and the news. Sen. Marshall said seemingly the local news accounts are more accurate than the national media outlets, but some like the Wall Street Journal because they debate the issues at hand. Whether to allow editing of social media posts is one of the issues currently under the legislative scope.
There was a question about how concerned Sen. Marshall is about the current dilemmas along the American and Mexican border that includes unaccompanied minors. Sen. Marshall replied it is the number one national security problem and he is planning to visit the border soon. He has visited there before in the interest of health care and he knows officials are overwhelmed by the situation. Sen. Marshall said the issue is more than just people coming across the border lines. The issue involves human trafficking, illegal drug trafficking as well as compassionate reasons for immigration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.