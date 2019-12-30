County authorities are on the lookout for a large Mack truck in in connection with a weekend incident that caused damages to a pickup truck belonging to a 38-year-old Nortonville man.
Michael L. Thompson escaped injury about 2:39 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 after he was sideswiped by a semitractor-trailer truck as he drove his 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck along a stretch of highway in rural Atchison County, said Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie.
The pickup truck appeared to have sustained damages to its driver’s door and front fender from the encounter along U.S. Highway 59 near Haskell Road. The semitractor-trailer did not stop, but continued southbound along its way into Jefferson County.
The hit and run accident occurred as Thompson was northbound toward Atchison, Laurie said. Thompson told deputies he attempted to take some evasive action to avoid the collision, but there was nowhere to go. Laurie said there is no other information about the semitractor-trailer truck or its driver other than it was a Mack due to some debris located at the accident scene.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Atchison County Communication Center anytime day or night at 913-367-4323.
