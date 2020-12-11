A 59-year-old Atchison woman was sent to the hospital by ambulance Friday morning for examination of possible injury after her vehicle was struck broadside by a 2015 Peterbilt truck pulling a 2014 Wabash Trailer with an Iowa license tag.
Kansas Highway Patrol and Atchison police reports concur the accident occurred after 7 a.m. at South Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 59.
Mary Jane Sowers was identified as the driver of a 2018 Ford explorer that was northbound along Fourth Street when struck by a westbound semitractor-trailer driven by 64-year-old Rickey Lee Derr, of Montrose Iowa. The collision happened after Derr failed to stop at the stop light and crashed into the side of Sowers’ vehicle, the KHP Crash Log reports.
Laura J. McBride was a passenger in the Sowers vehicle. All parties were buckled into their safety restraints, KHP reports. The Sowers vehicle was towed from the accident scene.
Atchison County EMS ambulance transported Sowers Amberwell Hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
