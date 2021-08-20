Vehicles driven by Frank Busenbarrick, Atchison, and Michael Bell, Keokuk Iowa, were involved in an injury accident at 2:55PM on Thursday, Aug. 19 in the Omaha Junction vicinity. A 2005 Pontiac Grand AM driven by Busenbarrick was southbound along the U.S. Highway73 and U.S. Highway 59 connecting link. After he had stopped at the stop sign, Busenbarrick proceeded to cross U.S. 59 when he was struck by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer along the highway. Busenbarrick, 57, was treated at the scene by Atchison County EMS ambulance responders, but was not transported.
Busenbarrick was cited for failure to yield, expired tag, and no proof of insurance. Bell was not injured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
