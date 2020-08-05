Second Harvest Community Food Bank and the Salvation Army alongside volunteers will be distributing food through a one-day mobile food drop while supplies last starting at 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Aug. 10 at Salvation Army, 926 Commercial St. in Atchison. There is a pickup limit of five boxes for families/households per vehicle.
Second Harvest recognizes the need within this area and is taking action by bringing food to the food insecure individuals in each respective community. We are all in this TOGETHER!
This program is open to the general public. There are no income guidelines to utilize this program.
For SNAP Assistance, contact: Lona Morgan – 816-344-2808, or Deb Ramey – 816-344-2505; for more event information contact 816-364-3663 or log on to shcfb.org.
